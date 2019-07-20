VIDEO: Drivers slosh through high water much to car owner’s dismay

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Slow down when you’re driving through roads with high water.
New Orleans had another deluge of rain fall on Saturday, leaving some streets underwater. But people had places to be.
These videos were taken around 2 p.m. in the Lower Garden District.
The New Orleans Police Department will ticket motorists who drive faster than 5 mph on streets with standing water. There was not an officer or speed camera at the location, so no one can determine the speed at which these vehicles were driving. I am not saying they were going over 5 mph. But, you can be ticked if you do drive above that limit.
Not to mention, it could ruin your fellow neighbors’ vehicles.
Here are some examples from Saturday’s rain that include an Amazon delivery vehicle, a United Cab and other folks who really needed to get somewhere in a hurry.
There’s also a United States Postal worker who abided by the law, and people on social media celebrated the driver. The person who posted these videos tweeted: “USPS following the no wake rules. #respect … Someone in my neighborhood Facebook group just noted that the USPS driver pulled over and waited for an hour for the rain to pass before continuing service. Props to the driver.”
The thread starts with salty language. So, just beware …
