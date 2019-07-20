Zack: Sun & Storms This Weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s summer and that means prepare for a mixture of sun and storms for this weekend.
A better coverage of our daily storm activity is moving into the forecast as a ridge of high pressure that has been in control begins to weaken. The increased rain coverage will act to hold our highs to right around 90.
Going into next week we will be tracking a cold front, yes a cold front. The pattern across the nation will send a frontal boundary all the way down to the Gulf Coast. Don’t get too excited, it will likely put on the brakes just as it makes it to us meaning increased storm activity. Tuesday looks to be the wettest day of the week. Now the increased rain and clouds will keep highs down in the 80s so there is some good news.
I’m being an optimist but maybe by Wednesday and Thursday a few northern locations could see a slight drop in humidity. We will see.
All remains quiet in the tropics for the foreseeable future.
