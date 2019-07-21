After Further Review: Biggest position battles of Saints training camp

Michael Thomas is all-world. Ted Ginn Jr. is a savvy veteran that can still stretch a defense. Behind those two, the wide receiver position is wide open for two or perhaps three spots. Smith started strong last season but hit the proverbial rookie wall midway through. If he grows year two, he can be a contributor. Meredith’s lingering injury issues are concerning; he will need to get healthy fast to keep pace in this competition. Cobbs and Matthews both stood out during OTA’s: Matthews is a veteran with speed, while Cobbs is a big guy that can really work the intermediate parts of the field. Carr has experience in this offense; Humphrey is a player many were high on when the Saints signed him as an undrafted free agent.