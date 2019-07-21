FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #40: De La Salle HS Coach Ryan Manale

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Each Friday of June and July, FOX 8 is sitting down with a local high school football coach to preview the season and get to know them beyond the bright lights of high school football games. The coaches will also discuss the future of some of their top recruits.
De La Salle HS Coach Ryan Manale on the increasing pride alumni have due to the school’s football success:
“You know I really think that our alum base is phenomenal because they feel like their back. They feel like there is something to be proud about their school. There was so may years, yeah it was good academic institution, but they didn’t see their name in the news. See their name in the papers. Now they can go out and wear the De La Salle stuff. They’re going to go around the community people will be talking about them in a positive way. That’s where I think they’re at. A couple of years ago I walk into a restaurant in De La Salle stuff, didn’t hear much. Now, it’s no matter where I walk, I get a ‘Lead on.’ ‘Hey I was class of ’81, I was class of 72, I was class of ’94.’ ‘Great job, keep doing it.’ People are just proud of De La Salle. I think what we’ve done, and not just in football, the whole school from top to bottom, what we’ve done in the eight-year span at De La Salle is impressive. The process with the right people leading. We’re a school, where the alums are proud of.”
Manale on talented junior running back Montrell Johnson:
“The eyes are definitely going to be on him. As a young quarterback, Cole Milford, there’s not many other guys you rather have with you in the backfield. Because he can do so many things for you. I’m going to tell you the most important thing, when we do try to pass, he’s very good in protection, and he’s very good catching the football, getting out of the backfield. So he can do both of that, that’s rare with some of the running backs, knowing the protection scheme. That trust the quarterback is going to have in him, besides pounding the rock, and running back. Which De La Salle has been doing for a few years now.”
FOX 8 Football Friday starts with the regular season on September 6th.
