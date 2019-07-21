FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #40: De La Salle HS Coach Ryan Manale

“You know I really think that our alum base is phenomenal because they feel like their back. They feel like there is something to be proud about their school. There was so may years, yeah it was good academic institution, but they didn’t see their name in the news. See their name in the papers. Now they can go out and wear the De La Salle stuff. They’re going to go around the community people will be talking about them in a positive way. That’s where I think they’re at. A couple of years ago I walk into a restaurant in De La Salle stuff, didn’t hear much. Now, it’s no matter where I walk, I get a ‘Lead on.’ ‘Hey I was class of ’81, I was class of 72, I was class of ’94.’ ‘Great job, keep doing it.’ People are just proud of De La Salle. I think what we’ve done, and not just in football, the whole school from top to bottom, what we’ve done in the eight-year span at De La Salle is impressive. The process with the right people leading. We’re a school, where the alums are proud of.”