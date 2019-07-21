JPSO: Investigating stabbing in Metairie

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing in Metairie that has injured two people.
Police reported the stabbing around 3:01 a.m., Sunday morning (July 21) and say it occurred in Mason Smith Avenue and Camphor Street.
Two male victims did sustain injuries, which are non-life threatening, according to authorities.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
