JPSO: Investigating stabbing in Metairie

JPSO: Investigating stabbing in Metairie
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing in Metairie that has injured two people.
By Jade Myers | July 21, 2019 at 3:18 AM CDT - Updated July 21 at 3:18 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing in Metairie that has injured two people.

Police reported the stabbing around 3:01 a.m., Sunday morning (July 21) and say it occurred in Mason Smith Avenue and Camphor Street.

Two male victims did sustain injuries, which are non-life threatening, according to authorities.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.