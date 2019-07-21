Man injured in Lower Ninth Ward shooting

By Tiffany Baptiste | July 21, 2019 at 1:10 PM CDT - Updated July 21 at 1:10 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured in the Lower Ninth Ward.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of Tennessee Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

