Man injured in Lower Ninth Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured in the Lower Ninth Ward.
Police say the shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of Tennessee Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
