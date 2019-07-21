NOPD investigating armed robbery in Treme

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery in Treme early Sunday morning.
According to police, the victim was talking to two females around 3:20 a.m. in the 2000 block of Dumaine Street when he was approached from behind by the suspect. The suspect put a gun to the victim’s back and forced him to get on the ground.
While on the ground, the suspect and the two females held him down and took his wallet and other personal belongings. All three fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
Police describe the male suspect as a black male, 5’11” tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants at the time of the robbery.
If anyone has any information about the robbery, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
