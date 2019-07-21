NOPD: Investigating shooting near Algiers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Behrman area of Algiers that has injured one man in the leg.
Police say they responded to a shots fired call reported just before midnight at about 11:57 p.m., (July 20) in the 1800 block of Tita Street.
The victim, an 18-year-old male suffered a graze wound to his lower leg and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to authorites.
While the incident is still under investigation, there is no word yet on the victim’s condition.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
