Tulane PD: Home burglarized after suspect steals house keys from victim’s vehicle

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Tulane University Police Department and the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a vehicle burglary and a home burglary near the school’s campus Saturday afternoon.
According to investigators, the victim got into his vehicle that was parked near the intersection of Plum Street and Audubon Street around 11:30 p.m. and noticed the contents inside of the vehicle had been moved around. At the time, the victim did not notice anything was missing.
When he returned home around midnight, the victim learned that his home had been burglarized. It was later determined that the victim’s house keys were taken out of his vehicle during the vehicle burglary.
Police were notified about the burglaries around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Investigators were able to determine that the burglary happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time.
The burglaries remain under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the burglaries, they are asked to contact TUPD at (504) 865-5381 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.