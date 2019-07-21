Waterspout develops near beach in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WVUE) - This waterspout was captured off the coast of Gulfport and Bay St. Louis Sunday morning July 21.
Most often described by onlookers as a tornado waterspouts are usually significantly weaker than the spinning columns of air that form with thunderstorms over land, but can be dangerous to those in the water and cause damage near the shore.
The rotating column of wind is usually an impressive sight as it pulls water up towards the clouds creating a very visible vortex.
