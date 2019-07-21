With optimism high going into 2019 season, LSU players plan to ‘block out the noise’

“Pete Carmichael, Sean Payton, those guys raved about Joe Brady. That’s when I knew I wanted to hire him. But we wanted to go to the spread. I eventually wanted to get to it. But we’ve still got to run the football. We want to be 50-50. We’ve got to be strong. We’ve got to have a power game. But we will run the spread, and Joe Brady is a big reason why we’re running it,” said Orgeron.