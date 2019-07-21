Zack: Storms Today, Cool Front This Week

Even as we head back to work on Monday, rain chances remain up as we start tracking a cold front moving down from the north. This front will pay us a visit on Tuesday so our daily storm activity will remain elevated through then. Some of the latest data suggest this frontal boundary may make it all the way to the Gulf by Wednesday morning which would give most of us a taste of lower humidity. Now highs will return to the 90s behind the front but a dry heat is much better than a humid heat.