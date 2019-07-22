After Further Review: Ranking the Saints 20-16

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -#20: Punter Thomas Morstead
‘The Leg’ is a savvy veteran who’s been a model of consistency throughout his time in New Orleans. Last year, he averaged 46 yards per punt with a net of 43.2, the second highest average net of his career. As he heads into year #11, Morstead is showing no signs of slowing down.
#19: Kicker Wil Lutz
Lutz had one of the best seasons no one talked much about in 2018. He finished the season 28/30 on field goals with a long of 54 yards. That kind of production earned him a four-year, $20million contract this offseason.
#18: QB/WR/Specialist Taysom Hill
What can’t number seven do? Last year, Hill threw passes, caught passes, ran the ball, blocked punts and even faked punts for the Saints. His versatility much such an impression that other teams are now trying to find their own version of Taysom.
#17: Linebacker Alex Anzalone
A clean bill of health went a long way for Anzalone. He started most of the season at weakside linebacker and finished with sixty tackles, two sacks, an interception and five tackles for loss.
#16: Safety Vonn Bell
Arguably the most improved player on the Saints defense last season. Bell was second on the team with 88 tackles. He also had three PBU’s. He’s playing his best ball at the most opportune time as he enters a contract year in 2019.
