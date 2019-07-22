Army Corps of Engineers begin closing bays at Bonnet Carre Spillway

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Army Corps of Engineers has announced that they will start closing bays of the Bonnet Carre Spillway Monday morning.
Currently, there are 168 bays open. The Corps will begin by closing 10 of those bays starting at 9 a.m.
The Bonnet Carre Spillway has been open for 74 days. This also marks the first time that the Corps was forced to open the spillway twice in one year and the first time it was opened in back-to-back year.
While river levels may be receding, the Corps says they will continue to monitor the river levels while they remain elevated.
