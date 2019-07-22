Art Neville passes away at age 81

After The Meters split up in 1977, Neville joined his brothers Aaron, Charles and Cyril to form the Neville Brothers. The group went on to win a Grammy for Best Rock Instrumental in 1989 for their song “Healing Chant”. He would later win another Grammy in the same category for his collaboration with Jimmie Vaughn, Eric Clapton, Bonnie Raitt, Robert Cray, B.B. King, Buddy Guy and Dr. John for “SRV Shuffle”.