Coast hotels see drop in revenue as water advisory continues

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The ongoing water advisory is driving away some tourists, according to the Mississippi Hotel and Lodging Association.
Executive Director Linda Hornsby noted that hotels in the area are working to draw more guests who may have initially been put off by the warnings.
“The hotels lowered their rate and were able to bring people in that had previously decided not to come or canceled, or both," Hornsby said.
As the Mississippi Hotel and Lodging reports, revenue fell by nearly 37% compared to last year. Hotel bookings last weekend were off by 22%. Hornsby said the amount of incoming tourists to the Coast has not changed significantly, but the lower cost for hotel bookings means lower revenue.
“No tourists. No people out here, it’s usually packed," said Darrell Johnson, ice cream truck owner.
Nekia Owen and her family spent their weekend having a mini-reunion in Biloxi.
“Our plan was to come out, jet-ski and allow the children to play in the sand, but of course, with the situation in the water, we were actually headed to Pensacola," Owen said. “We decided to turn back around to come back to the Coast and actually ended up at Gulf Island Waterpark.”
Visitors made their way to Biloxi’s beach, determined to make the most out of their vacations.
“I’m here with my girls on a little girls trip from Atlanta,” said one woman as she prepared to ride the Biloxi Tour Train with friends. She said she was not worried about the water advisory.
“We have alternate plans so we’re just taking it day by day and just going with the flow," she said.
Guests said their hotels have been giving them good options for fun on the Coast.
“We contacted the person where we were staying at. She gave us the contact information for Ship Island Excursions. It’s beautiful, you can swim in that water. It’s a great, great trip," said a woman celebrating her 40th birthday.
Marvin Scott said this weekend, he caught up with his high school football teammates.
“We weren’t able to enjoy the water, but we were able to enjoy some casino action. Just hanging out," he said.
He said while the situation was not ideal, he was glad South Mississippi has a lot more than its beaches to offer.
“We had a great time. I love the Gulf Coast and we plan on coming back soon," Scott said.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.