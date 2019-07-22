Deputies search for woman accused of killing Baton Rouge man

DENIM SPRINGS, La. (WVUE) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman connected to a homicide near Baton Rouge.
Officers were called to Denim Springs around 8 p.m. on Sunday
At this hour, detectives are searching for SUSPECT:
- Jacqueline Danyell Rosaya
- DOB: 3/18/97
- Baton Rouge
- (SEE PHOTO)
Rosaya is described as:
- 5’9”
- 180 lbs.
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
- Last seen wearing: Dark shirt, White pants
Rosaya was last seen driving:
- 2011 Audi A4
- Black
- LA PLATE #: 754BDE
- Last seen in Baton Rouge area
A man was shot several times in the body during a “domestic-related incident,” according to Sheriff Jason Ard.
The victim, Ronald Cyrus II, 26, was from Baton Rouge.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at (225) 686-2241 x1.
