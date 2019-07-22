Deputies search for woman accused of killing Baton Rouge man

Deputies search for woman accused of killing Baton Rouge man
Jacqueline Danyell Rosaya
By Chris Finch | July 21, 2019 at 10:27 PM CDT - Updated July 21 at 10:29 PM

DENIM SPRINGS, La. (WVUE) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman connected to a homicide near Baton Rouge.

Officers were called to Denim Springs around 8 p.m. on Sunday

At this hour, detectives are searching for SUSPECT:

  • Jacqueline Danyell Rosaya
  • DOB: 3/18/97
  • Baton Rouge
  • (SEE PHOTO)

Rosaya is described as:

  • 5’9”
  • 180 lbs.
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Last seen wearing: Dark shirt, White pants

Rosaya was last seen driving:

  • 2011 Audi A4
  • Black
  • LA PLATE #: 754BDE
  • Last seen in Baton Rouge area

A man was shot several times in the body during a “domestic-related incident,” according to Sheriff Jason Ard.

The victim, Ronald Cyrus II, 26, was from Baton Rouge.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at (225) 686-2241 x1.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.