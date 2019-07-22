Fire at Washington Parish Jail forces partial evacuation of inmates

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Washington Parish Sheriff Mike Hayley says the Washington Parish Jail was partially evacuated overnight due to a fire.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, jail staff began noticing smoke coming from one of the housing units around midnight due to an electrical fire in the air conditioning system. The 34 inmates in the housing unit were immediately evacuated.
As the smoke began to spread to the other housing units, the other inmates were evacuated to the jail yard.
The Franklinton Fire Department and firefighters from District 8 and District 9 responded to the scene and immediately put out the fire.
Sheriff Hayley says no one was injured.
Inmates whose housing units were not affected were returned to their housing area. The 34 inmates who were housed where the fire started were transported to the Rayburn Correctional Center. Those inmates will stay there until their housing unit is cleaned and repaired.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.