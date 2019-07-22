Juvenile correctional escapee remains uncaptured

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - After an escape on Friday, a teen remains on the run from the law.
Kelvin Williams, 16, is an escapee from Swanson Correctional Center in Monroe, according to Louisiana State Police.
Williams, who has ties to the Shreveport-Bossier City area, was being held on charges of attempted armed robbery and illegal possession of a firearm. He has a history of firearm-related offenses and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Louisiana State Police.
He stands 5′,8″ tall and weighs 165 pounds.
Williams and another juvenile escaped from the correctional facility on the morning of. Friday, July 19. The other juvenile was caught on Friday.
While escaping, the two juveniles allegedly stole a cellphone while burglarizing a vehicle.
LSP says they have active warrants to arrest Williams on charges of simple escape and simple burglary.
Anyone with any information on Williams’ whereabouts is urged to call Louisiana State Police Troop G at (318) 741-7411 or your local law enforcement agency.
