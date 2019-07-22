Louisiana teen loses fight for life after near-drowning at Daytona Beach

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A teenager from St. John the Baptist Parish lost the fight for her life in the hospital after a near-drowning accident in Florida.
Jayla Tassin, 19, died on Monday (July 22). She was on a vacation with her family in Orlando when her family took a day-trip to Daytona Beach, according to Parish President Natalie Robottom.
“Although she was a great swimmer, Jayla was no match for the rip current that pulled her underwater in a moment’s notice,” Robottom said. “Subsequently, a large wave swept her out and under deeper water. Despite a valiant effort to save her, Jayla never recovered.”
Tassin is a graduated from East St. John High School in May and was scheduled to leave for the University of Louisiana Lafayette on Aug. 18, Robottom said.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.