Next phase of Bourbon St. reconstruction project to begin Monday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Another block of Bourbon Street will close Monday as the City of New Orleans’ infrastructure improvement project moves further down the street.
For the next four weeks, the intersection of Bourbon St. and Dumaine Street will be closed for vehicle traffic as crews install new utilities.
Crews will be working one block at a time to repair the crumbling water and sewer lines and will completely replace roadways and sidewalks in the 900 block of Dumaine St.
Fencing and signs will be installed around the intersection and there will be people around the work site to direct drivers and pedestrians to alternate routes.
In the past, business owners have said the construction work slows down their business.
“It really kills business, especially on busy nights. It really kills it because a lot of customers can’t get to the bar. It’s easy in and out. If they can’t get in and out easy, they’re going to go somewhere where they can,” says one business owner.
The City says about 70 percent of the project is complete.
