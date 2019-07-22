Nicondra: Less rain coverage for Monday. Front approaches Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Another round of torrential down pours on Sunday afternoon. It was very stormy at times across much of the area and some near Gulfport and Bay St. Louis even captured images of a waterspout just off the coast. Monday looks to be more of a typical summer day as the tropical wave that brought elevated coverage over the weekend continues to push west.
A cold front will move south into the area during the day on Tuesday. We can expect more stormy conditions through the day. Wednesday the front will push past to the coast and stall. We could see some drier conditions for some of the day Wednesday and Thursday before a big surge of moisture returns on Friday.
