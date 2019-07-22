Shelby: Scattered Storms for a Few More Days

Today will continue to feature scattered storms with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain and storm chances will increase Tuesday as a cold front moves into the area. Heavy rain is possible at times and may lead to localized street flooding.
As the cold front pushes into the coastal waters and stalls, Wednesday will feature drier, less humid air. It won’t be colder, but it will feel relatively nice for a summer day. The lower humidity will last through Thursday. Humidity and normal rain chances in the 30-40% range will return for Friday and the weekend.
An area of low pressure over the Bahamas has a small chance for development over the next couple of days, but it won’t survive strong upper level winds after that. It’s not expected to be an issue for us.
