Summer cold front still on track

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Storms will remain likely on Tuesday and some heavy rain could occur in spots.
Behind the rain will be the summer cold front and it will arrive by Tuesday evening. Nighttime lows will drop into the 60s away from the lake into the middle and latter part of the week. The main impact during the day will be lower humidity and a lack of rain through at least Thursday.
By the weekend summer high pressure will build back in along with Gulf moisture. This means a return to daily shower and storm chances with temperatures back to around 90.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.