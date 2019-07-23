Accused random shooter seeks bond reduction in Jefferson Parish

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A man accused of going on a random killing spree in Jefferson Parish is expected in court Tuesday for a bond reduction hearing. Bond for Sean Barrette was set at more than $2 million last month for what Sheriff Joe Lopinto called random shootings.
Barrette faces three counts of murder for shootings that investigators call random last month. Detectives also believe he shot at someone in Kenner.
And New Orleans of police said he is a person of interest in the death of Bruce Reed, who was killed in New Orleans East.
They also think he is linked to two other shooting incidents in New Orleans.
Lopinto said Barrette had a history of mental illness. He was committed in December 2018 and April 2019.
He alleges the bullets from all of these incidents matched the same weapon found in Barrette’s home.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.