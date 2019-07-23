After Further Review: Ranking the Saints 15-11

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -#15: Defensive end Marcus Davenport
Injuries slowed Davenport’s rookie season in 2018, though he did finish the year with 4.5 sacks. With Alex Okafor now gone, the Saints are depending on Davenport to be the disruptive player they expected him to be when they traded up to draft in the first round last year.
#14: Defensive tackle Malcolm Brown
Brown is the first newcomer on this list. The Saints signed him from the Patriots this offseason because they felt like he was an upgrade over the solid and reliable Tyeler Davison.
#13: Safety Marcus Williams
As Williams heads into year three, the Saints expect Williams to be the ballhawk they drafted him to be. He’s shown flashes over the last two year with six interceptions in that span. His second season wasn’t quite as prolific as his first, but Williams has what it takes to be a Pro Bowl-type talent in the NFL.
#12: Guard Larry Warford
Warford has been a steady, dependable player since he signed as a free agent in 2017. He started 15 games at right guard last year and will once again be a starter there in 2019.
#11: Guard Andrus Peat
Though he struggled in the postseason last year, Peat can still be a force along the Saints offensive line. The Saints have leaned on his versatility throughout the years. It’s a big year for Peat as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.
