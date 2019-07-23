Bruce: Rain And Storms Today-Sunny And Less Humid

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE Through this afternoon and evening, rain chances will be high as a rare late season cold front brings some street flooding. Then late tonight as the front pushes through lower humidity moves in through Friday morning. Rain chances drop to zero Wednesday and Thursday.
Morning lows will drop into the 60s north and away from the lake. The main impact during the day will be lower humidity and a lack of rain through at least Thursday.
By the weekend, summer high pressure will build back in along with Gulf moisture. This means a return to daily shower and storm chances with temperatures back to around 90.
