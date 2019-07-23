Cooler at night behind front

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Overnight lows will drop well into the 60s away from Lake Pontchartrain for the rest of the week. Even though overnight lows will stay in the 70s for the South Shore it will feel nicer. Low humidity and lots of sun will stick around through at least Thursday. A few clouds and a coastal shower are possible Friday but it should remain dry elsewhere.
A weak low may develop over the Gulf and move inland over the weekend. There is a low chance for this to become a tropical depression. Regardless of development, there will be an above normal chance for showers and storms this weekend.
