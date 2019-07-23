Covington man killed in fatal crash

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A 56-year-old Covington man was killed after he crashed an SUV into a ditch in St. Tammany Parish.
Louisiana State Police said the fatal accident happened on LA 437 bear Narrow Rd., just north of Covington, around 12:50 p.m. on Monday.
Edward Sharp Jr. was driving a 2000 Toyota RAV4 southbound on the highway when he crashed into a ditch on a left-hand curve, officers said.
Sharp’s vehicle traveled through a ditch before crashing head-on into an embankment. Sharp was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. As part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were collected for analysis.
