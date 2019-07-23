FFF: College football could be king in South Lousiana this season

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: Could this be a college football season for the ages in South Louisiana, an American soccer player lands on the big stage in England, and there’s a new burger joint on the scene.
FOOTBALL
LSU will start the 2019 season as a preseason top-10 team, expectations no doubt high for Coach Orgeron’s squad.With a very winnable road game at Texas in week two, and some of the Tigers tougher opponents at home this season, it’s not a crazy prediction LSU will be undefeated when they visit Alabama on November 9th.
The Tigers posses a one-of-a-kind QB with senior Joe Burrow. He’s got moxie, confidence, and every other trait you can think of in a leader. He’ll also be throwing to one of the best receiving corps in the country. Jordan Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall, Stephen Sullivan, and Devonta Lee could all score at any moment.
On defense, first off you have the best college defensive coordinator in America, Dave Arenda. Mix in a secondary (Delpit, Stingley, Fulton, Stevens) that will give QB’s nightmares, you have a recipe for a shutdown group.
Tulane is seeking to be in back-to-back bowl games for the first time since 1979-80. With 17 starters returning, including QB Justin McMillan, success is expected Uptown for the Wave.
On the bayou, Nicholls State is predicted to win the Southland again, after capturing title last season with Chase Fourcade under center. The Ragin’ Cajuns and the Southern Jaguars are also predicted to win their divisions of the Sun Belt and SWAC respectively.
So my college football friends, expect a ton of victories this fall in South Louisiana.
FÚTBOL
There’s no debate, the best soccer player in America is Christian Pulisic. He’s 20 years old, and has a ton of potential to be an all-time great.
Now he’ll get a bigger platform to show off his worldly skills. Pulisic signed with one of the bigger clubs in England, Chelsea FC.The London outfit is one of the featured teams in the English Premier League, and they’ll be in the exclusive Champions League also.
This is will all be great for Pulisic’s growth, and the future of U.S.A. Soccer, which we all know needs to step up their game before 2022 World Cup qualifying begins.
FOOD
Shake Shack opened to a ton of fanfare in Metairie last week. For good reason, it’s one of the better burger joints in the country.
Locals have expressed excitement with the new opening, but others point out we should support local spots instead. I say, we can support them all.
If you got a great product, people will continue to stop into your burger joint.
Bud’s, Company Burger, Cowbell, Port of Call, and Desi Burgers and Shakes to name a few, will not suffer from Shake Shack opening. They all have a consistent, tasty burger, and a loyal following.
So yes we can be fired up about Shake Shack, but we can also hit the local burger spots as well.
See, I did it the day Shake Shack opened.
