FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #41 - Previewing Saints Camp and Reviewing Pelicans Summer

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Summer is winding down for the Saints and the Pelicans as the black and gold prepare to open up training camp while the Pels are wrapping up a busy six months of overhauling the franchise. The latest FOX 8 Overtime Podcast provides an extended preview of training camp and looks back at the Pels’ promising summer.
Juan Kincaid’s expectations for the 2019 Saints:
“At the end of the day, I think they’re a very good football team but the old saying is that ‘if you’re not getting better, you’re getting worse.’ I think this team has gotten better but it remains to be seen if they’re better at certain positions.”
Kincaid on what the Pelicans should strive for:
“The ultimate successful season would be making the playoffs, be it as the eighth seed or whatever, because it shows that you are heading in the right direction and I think it’s important for Alvin Gentry as well. He’s got to show he can motivate these players to win some basketball games. My biggest complaint about Alvin and I love Alvin as a person, is that...If you look at his history in the game, he has not been a consistent winner. In fact, his first year, he and I did a sitdown in the middle of the court at the facility and we talked about that.”
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.