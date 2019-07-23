FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #41 - Previewing Saints Camp and Reviewing Pelicans Summer

“The ultimate successful season would be making the playoffs, be it as the eighth seed or whatever, because it shows that you are heading in the right direction and I think it’s important for Alvin Gentry as well. He’s got to show he can motivate these players to win some basketball games. My biggest complaint about Alvin and I love Alvin as a person, is that...If you look at his history in the game, he has not been a consistent winner. In fact, his first year, he and I did a sitdown in the middle of the court at the facility and we talked about that.”