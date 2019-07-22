LSU safety Grant Delpit named to Thorpe Award Watch List

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU safety Grant Delpit has been named to the Jim Thorpe Award Watch List. The award recognizes the best defensive back in college football.
Delpit is looking to continue the tradition of “DBU” by following in the footsteps of past LSU winners like Patrick Peterson in 2010 and Morris Claiborne in 2011.
RELATED STORIES:
USA Today rates the 6-foot-3, 203-pound junior from Houston as the No. 1 defensive back in college football heading in to the 2019 season. He was named a unanimous All-American at the end of the 2018 season.
He led the SEC with five interceptions and the 14 passes he defended ranked him at No. 2 in the conference in that category. He led LSU with five in sacks, was third on the team in tackles with 74, and had 10.5 tackles for loss.
Delpit is also on the Bednarik Award Watch List.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.