Myrtle Grove residents push against parish leaders for flood gate, plan to hire attorneys

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -If you take a tour around Mary Tucker's Myrtle Grove home, it’s clear Hurricane Barry left its mark.
“It doesn't smell the best, but here's the water line there's the water line. In Katrina I didn’t' have a drop of water,” she said.
She says the storm surge pushed three feet of toxic water into her garage. But what’s normally a piece of sportsman’s paradise out her back dock is now black, “dead” water. She points to nearby pumps moving water with “fecal foam” from nearby cow pastures to her back yard, killing off normally abundant fish.
“It doesn't have this stagnant putrid smell and this black oily sheen,” said Tucker.
Not only that, but both issues: the fish kill and flooding she fears will only get worse in myrtle grove, primarily because of levees the parish has built up in past years.
“When we built this property, the slab, the base elevation slab was higher than the existing levee so any kind of flooding we got outside a hurricane the water would overtop the levee before it would cause damage to my home,” said Tucker.
Tucker with other Myrtle Grove residents are pushing for a flood gate instead of the parish working to raise surrounding levees. They believe the higher levees are making Myrtle Grove a bowl, and a flood gate would give them a fighting chance during high water threats.
“If they’re going to build those levees and they're dead set on that and it’s not what we want something has to be done for the citizens as far as you can’t come in and cause damage to my property to protect LA 23,” said Tucker.
Homeowner association organizers hoped to get dozens of residents on the same page. Parish councilman Benny Rousselle believes that the majority of parish council does support a flood gate. He says previous administrations disagreed, but now cost will almost inevitably be an issue.
“I think it would have been the answer at the time and a good solution to the problem that they're facing and it would be a benefit to the whole highway system to stop the water coming in there however because we made the right of way acquisition, I don’t know what the corps will do now because I don’t think they'll back up so we'll have to find a new avenue for the funding,” said Rousselle.
Tucker says they pay for flood protection and are simply asking governing bodies to hold up their end of the deal.
“It was a way of life something we chose but we didn't choose once we invested to be ignored,” said Tucker.
The association did vote today to start the process of hiring an attorney in fighting for the flood gate.
Parish President, Kirk Lepine said over the phone today he had a previous engagement and couldn’t make tonight’s meeting, but plans to meet with those Myrtle Grove residents in the future.
