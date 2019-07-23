Shelby: Storms, isolated flooding possible Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Storms are likely today and a few will be heavy downpours. Isolated street flooding is possible during the afternoon and evening.
Behind the rain comes a rare summer cold front! That will arrive tonight lowering humidity and dropping rain chances to zero for Wednesday.
Morning lows will drop into the 60s north and away from the lake. The main impact during the day will be lower humidity and a lack of rain through at least Thursday.
By the weekend, summer high pressure will build back in along with Gulf moisture. This means a return to daily shower and storm chances with temperatures back to around 90.
