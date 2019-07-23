Three arrested after 2-month-old found malnourished in home

“It always saddens us when we have a child that cannot fend for themselves that’s relying on adults to take care of them and I can tell you, the problem is drugs are more important to them than the care of this child,” Mancuso said. “The great thing about children like that is they’re tough, a lot tougher than we think they are, and I understand at the hospital [she] sucked down a few ounces of milk pretty quickly.”