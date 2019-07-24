ATC accepting permits for home alcohol delivery

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -You will soon be able to have alcohol delivered right to your door.
Retailers can start applying for delivery permits after the new law passed this year.
As technology grows and we get more comfortable ordering items directly from our smartphones, lawmakers are now making it ok to add alcohol to that list as long as it's done responsibly.
The state Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control is now accepting permit applications from retailers. The ATC expects to issue the first permits by early August.
Lawmakers recently passed two bills, one that will allow restaurants, grocery stores, and liquor stores to hire drivers to deliver to your home. Another bill will let third-party agents like Waitr or Doordash deliver factory-sealed alcoholic beverages to homes.
Some of those delivery apps are already on board as the CEO or Waitr announced users could start seeing deliveries in the coming weeks.
Some local restaurant owners in New Orleans say their already excited about what this could do for business.
Businesses applying for a permit must have a physical location in the state and cannot deliver outside the parish their located in.
Delivery drivers are also not allowed to deliver to college campuses and must use ID scanners to verify the buyers age.
