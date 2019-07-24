Crews make repairs in Metairie after sewage backs up into street

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) -Crews work to make repairs in Metairie after sewage is seen backing up into the streets.
A lift station stopped working Monday leading to an unpleasant sight and smell for nearby businesses and residents.
A spokesperson with Jefferson Parish says one of their 515 sewerage lift stations failed due to a mechanical problem.
The sewage spill was between the 3300 and 3500 hundred block of Edenborn.
Crews with the Jefferson Parish Sewage Department have used a temporary pump to keep things moving, and also cleaned up and sanitized the street.
Jefferson Parish released a statement saying, "Jefferson Parish has 515 sewerage lift stations. On Monday sewerage department crews discovered a mechanical problem with one of our stations servicing The 3300-3500 block of Edenborn in Metairie. Our teams quickly worked to clean and sanitize the area and a temporary pump has been installed to prevent additional issues from occurring while we continue to determine the issue and fix the problem.
