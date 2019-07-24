David: The Pleasant Feel Continues

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - This break from the heat and humidity is such a wonderful treat as we enter what is technically our hottest stretch of summer.
Expect the nice weather to continue through Thursday as the low humidity makes for another pleasant July day. Morning temperatures begin in the 60s and 70s with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 80s. That low humidity will make the upper 80s feel rather mild considering we are usually feeling like the triple digits at this time of year.
By the end of the week on into the weekend we revert back to our summer norm as moisture levels begin to rise and rain chances return to the forecast. Friday any pop up storm will be confined to the coast but by the weekend, you can expect sun and storms. Highs will stick to around 90 but with increasing moisture, it will certainly feel hotter.
There is an area of disturbed weather located along the tail-end of the front that is located off our coastline. Models do not develop this feature and the National Hurricane Center is keeping development chances low.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.