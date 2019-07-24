FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #42 - UNO Athletic Director Tim Duncan

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tim Duncan is UNO’s new Athletic Director, a former basketball player and proud Memphis native. On this episode, he discusses his vision for the Privateers’ sports program, what he learned from talking to the athletes on campus and how he plans to elevate the visibility of the school.
On the role his relationship with Penny Hardaway had on getting the Memphis head basketball coach to schedule a home-and-home series:
“I set picks for him so he owes me a couple shots and this is a shot we want. He’s so unselfish - he was on the court and he is in life so what helped propel me in this business is that he made a donation of a million dollars to name the athletic Hall of Fame after him and I was the fundraiser that asked him for that million so he is used to providing an assist to my career so this will be another one. We want to upgrade that schedule. We want to have an opportunity to have attractive opponents come in and we can draw big crowds and they can see us, hopefully, upset some of these folks because half of the battle is getting them on your home court.”
On the possibility of bringing football to the Lakefront:
“The chances for varsity football or Division One football aren’t great but we’ll keep it on the table in case someone has a real passion for helping us start that. Club football is so
mething that we’d have to take a look at. I don’t know if we have the infrastructure to manage that properly but we’ll have to see. There is a lot of great interest in football and the best thing about it is that it gives you 5-7 opportunities to bring everyone together once a week. That’s the beauty of college football and you can market all of your other teams and sports from that so it is something that we will take a look at.”
