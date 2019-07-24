Man beaten by off-duty NOPD officers at Mid-City bar sues city, NOPD

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A man beaten at a Mid-City bar by two off-duty NOPD officers filed a lawsuit Wednesday (July 24) against both men who attacked him and the city of New Orleans.
The lawsuit comes one year to the day after then-officers John Galman and Spencer Sutton attacked Jorge Gomez at the Mid-City Yacht Club. Gomez was severely injured.
Both officers were fired and arrested.
Galman pleaded guilty to simple battery charges and received a 30-day suspended sentence in February. Sutton’s case is still pending.
According to the lawsuit, Gomez still suffers from hearing loss and constant back and neck pain, stemming from his injuries. The suit also claims NOPD failed to comply with a public records request seeking materials related to the incident.
The victim said his attackers called him a “fake American," and some called the attack racially motivated. However, Galman’s attorney, Townsend Myers, denied that accusation.
“My personal opinion, and after long conversations with my client and reviewing all the evidence, and knowing my client and his background, is that [race] played no role in this at all," Myers said.
Gomez is seeking $75,000 and attorney fees.
