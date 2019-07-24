More coyotes sighting reported in the Irish Channel

“I’ve called the SPCA, I’ve called the Wildlife and Fisheries Department, I even called the police department and asked what I should be doing, and basically was told I have to hire someone out of pocket to pay for it," Kymes said. “When I talked to the neighbors, they say they had tried to call around to find out about that and got a quote of a thousand dollars a coyote. But, at eight coyotes, the price is a little steep.”