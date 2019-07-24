NOPD investigating overnight homicide in Gentilly

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The NOPD is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 3500 block of DeSaix Boulevard.
Around 12:30 a.m., officers in the Third District responded to a call of a victim shot inside a house. Upon arrival, officers discovered one adult male victim inside the residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on scene.
Investigators are currently in the process of gathering information that will help them identify a person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.
The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.