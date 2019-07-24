NOPD: Man arrested for multiple armed robberies in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department arrested a man they say confessed to multiple armed robberies in New Orleans East.
Christopher Reed ,29, was arrested Tuesday and was the result of a joint effort between the NOPD’s Seventh District and the TIGER Task Force.
Officers set up surveillance in the area of Downman Road and Chef Menteur Highway and located Reed. A search warrant was executed at his apartment located in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Officers recovered stolen purses and one of the victim’s identification card.
Detectives believe Reed is responsible for the following armed robberies that occurred in the vicinity of Downman Road and Chef Menteur Highway:
On Sunday, July 21 around 10:00 p.m., a female was sitting at the bus stop when she was approached by a male subject who struck her left arm with an unknown sharp object. Afterwards, the suspect took the victim’s purse and fled the area on foot.
On Monday, July 22 around 1:17 p.m. a female was by the entrance of a gas station when the suspect approached her from behind with a large knife. The suspect cut the victim’s strap on her fanny pack and fled the area on black and blue Bicycle.
On Monday, July 22 around 6:00 p.m., a female was sitting at the bus stop when she was approached by a male subject who arrived at the location on a bike. The subject grabbed the victim’s fanny pack. The victim attempted to stop the subject, at which time the subject produced a knife and cut the victim’s left hand. Afterwards, the suspect took the victim’s fanny pack and fled on the bike.
Police say Reed confessed he committed the armed robberies.
Reed was booked in Central Lock-up and charged with three counts of Armed Robbery, two counts of Aggravated Battery and Simple Criminal Damage to Property.
Detectives are investigating whether Reed may be responsible for other similar crimes.
