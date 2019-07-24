Proposed bill offers fishermen hope after Spillway losses

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Local fishermen besieged by river water and algae blamed on the Bonne Carre spillway saw their first glimmer of hope in months Wednesday (July 24), as a coalition of senators proposed a bill that could reimburse them for recent losses.
The crabs keep coming in at Phil Morales dock in Delacroix, but their numbers aren’t as strong as they used to be. For the last five months, Louisiana and Mississippi crabbers, shrimpers and oyster harvesters have complained of major losses.
“Me alone, year to date, this year to last, I’m down from last year. It’s a 198,000 pound difference,” Morales said
That’s about one fifth what the crab wholesaler usually brings in, he said.
“It started when they opened the spillway the first time, and we have Mardi Gras Pass,” Morales said.
Fishermen have said nutrient rich river water is ruining their fishing grounds and they have struggled to pay their bills. Crabber Cary Robin, for example, said he’s down to half his usual catch.
"It’s been bad since they opened the spillway for sure,” Robin said.
Last week, a delegation from Louisiana went to Washington to get relief, and now a possible lifeline has been thrown from Congress. It’s a lifeline St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis said he’s relieved to see.
“This for me, gives us hope, that the tide is turning,” McInnis said.
U.S. senators from Louisiana and Misssissippi came together to draw up a bill called the “Commercial Fishing and Aquaculture Protection Act.” It provides a mechanism for reimbursing fishermen for their losses, if their gross revenues dip below 85 percent of their average revenues, over the previous three years.
“Our fishermen will be able to directly submit, whether there is a declaration or not, to the Department of Commerce,” McInnis said.
“Any little bit would help," Robin said. “Anything would help.”
If the protection act passes, it not only provides fishermen relief for this year, but it sets up a mechanism to provide long-term help for ongoing changes in Louisiana’s fisheries.
“This is just the beginning of the things we need to do to think about our fisheries, and think about the sustainability of our culture and heritage,” McInnis said.
Though fishermen appreciate the help, Morales said it’s not really what they want.
"We don’t want handouts, we want to work,: Morales said.
But, he said they need help -- and soon -- due to forces out of their control.
If the aquaculture protection act passes, it will provide fishermen relief, through a $150 million dollar fund that’s already been established. The bill calls for the money to be available for losses incurred this year, and each year hereafter.
Bill co-sponsor, Senator John Kennedy (R-La) said there are still some big hurdles to overcome before the bill can become law. But, he said fishermen deserve the same type of assistance that farmers have gotten for years.
