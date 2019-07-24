Shelby: Lower Humidity & Lots of Sun

Shelby: Lower Humidity & Lots of Sun
By Shelby Latino | July 24, 2019 at 5:35 AM CDT - Updated July 24 at 5:43 AM

Low humidity and lots of sun are in the forecast through Thursday. Early morning temperatures will drop into the 60s north and away from the Lake, while mid-70s are on tap for the south shore.

A few clouds and a stray shower are possible Friday, but most will continue to stay sunny.

A weak low may develop over the Gulf and move inland over the weekend. There is a low chance for this to become a tropical depression. Regardless of development, there will be an above normal chance for showers and storms this weekend.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.