Slidell Police K-9 apprehends armed robbery suspect

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) -A Slidell Police canine is being credited for capturing an armed robbery suspect in less than a minute after committing the crime.
The Slidell Police Department says around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, a woman called 911 stating she was robbed at gunpoint at the Chase Bank ATM at 3580 Pontchartrain Drive.
Within a minute, Slidell Police canine officer, Jake Morris, and K-9 Kano, were on the scene. Officer Morris located the suspect fleeing the area through the Chase Bank parking lot and ordered him to stop. The suspect refused, at which time K-9 Kano was released and apprehended the suspect as he was trying to jump a fence.
29-year-old, Derrick Head of Slidell was taken into custody and charged with armed robbery, resisting an officer, and possession of a firearm. Officers were able to locate the victim’s belongings, as well as the firearm used during the robbery.
It was discovered that Head was on parole for another armed robbery he committed in Orleans Parish back in 2009.
Head was treated at a local hospital for a dog bite. If convicted of armed robbery, Head faces a maximum penalty of 99 years in prison.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.