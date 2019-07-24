Two arrested following shooting at Lacombe residence

LACOMBE, La. (WVUE) -The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two men following a shooting that occurred at a Lacombe residence Tuesday, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Police say around 1 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Diane Street off Transmitter Road in Lacombe in reference to a shooting.
Occupants at the home told officers that two men showed up at the home and began banging on the front door demanding money one of the men said he was owed. There were five juveniles and one adult in the home at the time.
When the occupants of the residence would not give the men money, the men kicked open the front door and one fired a gun into the home. A bullet struck one of the juveniles. The men the fled the area in a gold/brown colored sedan.
Deputies located a vehicle matching that description headed eastbound on Interstate 12 and initiated a traffic stop. After questioning, the occupants of the vehicle were arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges:
Police arrested Dillon Smith, 17, for aggravated burglary, second-degree battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, and possession of marijuana.
Xavier King, 20, was booked on charges of aggravated burglary and possession of marijuana.
The juvenile who was hit by the bullet was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
