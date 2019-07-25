Bogalusa Police Investigate 11 Shootings in 15 Days

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa’s police chief says he’s bringing in extra manpower to try and solve one of the worst shooting sprees he says he’s ever seen. His department is investigating 11 shootings in the past 15 days including one last night.
Bullet holes mark the spots outside an abandoned pool hall in Bogalusa, evidence of a shooting spree that has plagued Bogalusa for the past two weeks, and has Lakesha Powell shaken up.
Powell’s 17-year-old son Dejuan was shot in the neck sunday night when three gunmen opened fire on her home.
"He’s not walking but he’ll be ok," said Powell.
In all, six people have been wounded in the past 15 days by semi automatic weapons fired by a number of suspects, and Bogalusa’s police chief wants answers.
"A lot of the victims are not cooperating, they don’t want to give us information," said Chief Kendall Bullen.
One man has been arrested. police say 21-year-old Jymon Jackson thought he was firing on 3 men who jumped him at a Bogalusa convenience store, but wound up striking an innocent bystander.
"I’ve been here for over 25 years. We’ve had shootings but nothing like this," said Bullen.
Police say they’re not sure if Jackson was involved in any of the other shootings.
To make matters worse the Bogalusa Police Department is in the middle of a man power shortage due to the town’s financial condition.
"We’re a little low on manpower the state has appointed a physical administrator and we’ve had shortages here," said Bullen.
Just last night, another man was shot in the arm and the leg.
Residents hope the shooters are arrested soon soon before things get worse.
"These young kids today don’t have no hope in their minds," said Bogalusa Pastor Michael Oree.
"Be aware of your surroundings when out and about. pay attention," said Bullen.
Bogalusa’s police chief says he is getting assistance from the state police but he needs the public’s help. If you know anything about these shootings they ask that you call crimestoppers, at 822-1111 or the police department at 985 732 6238.
