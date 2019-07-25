Bogalusa PD investigating 11 shootings in 15 days

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - There have been 11 shootings in 15 days in Bogalusa, including one Wednesday night.
It’s not that shootings are unheard of in Bogalusa, but police say they have never seen anything like it.
Six people were struck by gunfire so far including one man who had to be airlifted to North Oaks Hospital. Police say it’s a miracle that no one has been killed.
“It is dangerous. Several shootings in the main part of town are fierce. Somebody in a cell is going to be killed. We need help from the town of people who knows who’s involved I this shooting,” says Bogalusa Police Chief Kendal Bullen.
Police say they are waiting for somebody to come forward with information that will help lead to more arrests. They are currently stymied by a man power shortage brought on by the town’s financial condition. It was recently taken over by the state due to recurrent deficit.
Bogalusa Police say they are getting assistance from Louisiana State Police.
If you know anything that can help them solve these multiple shootings you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or the Bogalusa Police Department at (985) 732-6238.
