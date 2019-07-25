Bruce: Another Picture Perfect Day-Enjoy

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Another rare low humidity day for late July through the day. Highs will reach the upper 80s with lots of sunshine and low humidity. Rain chances will stay near zero through the end of the work week with only a stray shower possible Friday.
By the weekend, we will return to our summer norm as moisture levels begin to rise. Rain chances will be 40-50% and highs will stick to around 90 but with more humidity, it will certainly feel hotter.
The area of disturbed weather located along the tail-end of the front that pushed into the Gulf is looking less impressive. The National hurricane center has dropped development chances to zero.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.